Budget Google Pixel 6a benchmarks spotted on Geekbench

Ever since the Pixel 6a design renders first leaked back in November – revealing that the mid-range version of Google’s popular phone was very similar to its flagship counterpart – there has been much speculation on what the internal specs may turn out to be. It looks like we may now have some confirmation as the Google Pixel 6a has been spotted on Geekbench and the listing is very telling.

Google Pixel 6a’s internals

Key revelations from this listing include the confirmation that the phone will be powered by Google’s Tensor chip, which was expected as we didn’t think Google would use anything other than their in-house SoC in Pixel phones moving forward. This same chip powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but what was most surprising about the listing were the clock speeds of this budget device.

The listing reveals that the phone was running Android 12 and scored 1,050 points in the single-core test and 2,833 in the multi-core test. When compared to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the clock speeds are very similar, suggesting that the Pixel line of phones will offer similar performance in both mid-range and flagship configurations. Other revelations include the existence of a 6GB model, which is in line with the Pixel 5a, as opposed to the 8GB and 12GB included on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro respectively.

When will the Pixel 6a launch?

From the prior leaks of the Pixel 6a, we could ascertain certain specs and features, such as it having a 6.2″ OLED display with an in-fingerprint scanner and the familiar visor camera bump that houses a 12MP camera. However, two unanswered questions remained: will the Pixel 6a have the Tensor chip and when will it launch? While the first of those questions is now answered, the second is still up in the air. There have been a lot of discussions that the best timing to announce the Pixel 6a is during Google I/O in May, however, the ongoing chip shortage may be putting a wrench on those plans and pushing the release to late July.

The device appearing on Geekbench makes this release feel like it might just be around the corner and the promising specs are definitely ramping up my excitement. Google has had a lot of success in the mid-range phone market with their budget phones, and it certainly looks like the Pixel 6a won’t be an exception to this trend.

