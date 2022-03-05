Rumor: Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch release delayed due to chip shortage

A new rumor claims that the Google Pixel 6a and possibly the highly anticipated Pixel Watch may not be unveiled in May during Google IO 2022, as it was originally rumored. Instead, it is now expected to be announced in late July due to the ongoing chip shortage.

The tip comes from noted tech leaker Jon Prosser – who was the first to treat us to the high quality renders of the Pixel Watch – and has been keeping tabs on the upcoming release of both the watch and the budget Pixel 5a successor.

The Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a were recently spotted listed together in the inventory of an unnamed U.S. cellular carrier, fueling rumors that both devices would be released at the same time, if not as a carrier bundle. The inventory listing also shed some light on the color options that both devices will come in, as well as storage capacity.

We have speculated in the past that a coordinated launch will take place for both these devices, and it is still my opinion that there is no reason why Google can’t still tease them at I/O with a “Coming Soon” or “Summer 2022” release date. Only time will tell though. We have waited this long to see a Pixel Watch come to pass, and at this point, we are so close I can practically taste it.

Pixel 6a renders via @OnLeaks & @91Mobiles / Pixel Watch renders via Front Page Tech