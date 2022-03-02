Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a sighted in US cellular provider inventory

According to a report from Android Police, it looks like the Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a could be seeing a side-by-side launch in the near future. While they don’t name the specific carrier (presumably to protect the source), information on the colors of the watch and storage amounts have been provided and it’s all good news at this point.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the Pixel Watch is a long-rumored smart watch directly from Google that has gone from rumor-only status to full-blown-renders-leaked status over the past few months. There’s no question if this watch will debut: it’s only a matter of when. And thanks to this latest leak, it sure feels like the question of timing is partially being answered at this point.

Pixel Watch in 3 colors

According to Android Police’s source, the watch is in the carrier’s inventory as ‘Rohan’ (the long-standing code name for the Pixel Watch) and will be offered in gray, black and gold colors. Additionally, the watch is also listed as a 32GB device, matching the Apple Watch as the largest-capacity watches you can currently purchase. Notably, this puts the Pixel Watch as double the internal storage of the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

As another point of interest, the carrier being discussed has never sold a smart watch without mobile data support, so it stands to reason the Pixel Watch will come with fully-connected options. It will likely still be 4G LTE at this point, however, as we’ve yet to see the first 5G smartwatches make it to market.

Pixel 6a in 3 colors, too

Alongside these details for the Pixel Watch, the carrier is seeing ‘Bluejay’ in the system as well: the code name for the Pixel 6a. Also included in the back-end carrier info are the 3 colors for this latest Google Phone, and it will apparently be available in black, white and green. They are each listed at 128GB of storage, and we’d expect that to stay the same. At the end of the day, the A-series Pixel phones don’t come in a wide variety of internal specs, so we’d expect 128GB to be the only option, here.

Our money is on a launch for both devices at Google I/O 2022. With both the Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a appearing in carrier systems at the same time, a coordinated launch seems most likely. And for a launch of two substantial hardware options from Google, I’d be shocked if the stage wasn’t a pretty big one. With a pre-planned event the size of I/O already in place, it only makes sense. With just over 2 months to that event, we’ll know soon enough.