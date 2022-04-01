The Chrome Cast 160: 100 versions and counting of ChromeOS

In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we are talking all things ChromeOS 100. The ride from “just a browser” to full-blown OS has been long and over 100 version at this point, so it’s nice to stop and look back at all the ChromeOS team has accomplished over the years.
We also chat a bit about our conversation with Google’s Alex Kuscher and what that discussion revealed about some of the inner workings of Chrome OS over the years. Chromebooks aren’t just browsers any longer, and web technology is more prevalent and useful than it’s ever been. Here’s to the next 100 versions!
Notable Links
