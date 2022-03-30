The Chrome Cast 159: 5 questions with Google’s Alex Kuscher about Chrome OS 100

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we have a very special guest from Google to chat through the Chrome OS 100 milestone: Alex Kuscher. We’ve spoken with Alex one other time here on The Chrome Cast, and we’re delighted to have him back to answer 5 questions concerning the maturation of Chrome OS over the years on the way to version 100. It’s a great conversation with one of the few people who have been around since the early days.
Alexander Kuscher leads the software product team for Chrome OS, overseeing product management, program management, and developer relations teams.
Since joining Google in 2010, Alexander has built products & features across multiple products including Mobile Advertisement, Chrome, and Chrome OS. Alexander holds numerous patents in the areas of user interfaces, computer hardware, as well as advertising technologies.
Alexander earned a Master’s degree in Advanced Computer Science with an emphasis on Human-Computer Interaction at Cambridge as well as a bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering from the Hasso-Plattner-Institute in Germany.