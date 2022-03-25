The Chrome Cast 158: Steam on Chromebooks feels a little like magic

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, there’s no escaping the gravitational pull surrounding the arrival of Steam for Chromebooks. Sure, there are only a few Chromebooks that can currently participate in the open Alpha and yes there are bugs, but the overall experience of loading up Steam on a Chromebook is one of the coolest new arrivals we’ve seen for Chrome OS.

Even if you aren’t much of a gamer, there’s so much to discuss around this topic as a fan of Chrome OS. From an operating system that was ‘just a browser’ to the do-just-about-anything OS, Chrome OS continues evolving in its abilities. Not only will the Steam on Chromebooks be great for games, it will also help other virtualizations on Chrome OS – like the Android, Linux and Parallels containers – to get faster over time as well. There’s a lot to discuss, here, so let’s dive in.

