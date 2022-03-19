The Chrome Cast 157: Steam on Chromebooks, Stadia white labeled, and Google Play Games on PC

This week on the Chrome Cast, we get into all the news that came from the Google For Games Developer Summit. From a bit of a surprise announcement around Steam games on Chromebooks to Stadia officially being white labeled as a Google Cloud service to Google Play Games finally arriving on Windows PCs, there was a lot to discuss in the gaming world from a Google fan’s point of view.
We also spend a bit of time discussing some fun, new features available on Chrome OS 99 and the fact that I have once again pivoted in my smartphone ownership. That’s right, folks: it’s back to the Pixel 6 for me!
