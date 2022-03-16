The Chrome Cast 156: an interview with Google’s Taryn Sullivan

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we have an interview with Tayrn Sullivan, Product Manager on the Google For Education Team. We had a really fun chat discussing an upcoming feature in Google Classroom called Practice Sets. While this is a little different than our normal content, this new feature is using some “Google Magic” and leveraging some awesome technology to help teachers better support their students and help them learn more effectively.

And at the end of the day, a lot of our listeners and readers are parents, so we thought it would be fun to hear directly from a spokesperson at Google how they are using technology to help children in the classroom. We really hope you enjoy the conversation!