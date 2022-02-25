The Chrome Cast 153: Pixel 7 leaks, Pixel 6 bugs and Galaxy S22 launch day

On this episode of The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by talking about the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the fact that Samsung is really outdoing itself lately when it comes to making the best Android phone you can buy right now. As much as we want that title to go to Google’s own in-house Pixel devices, Samsung is delivering solid hardware with software perks we’d expect to see from Google. On top of that, they’re offering far more update support than the Pixel phones get, giving users a full 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

We then put that into the context of the Pixel 6’s woes across the board and at this point, the picture isn’t overwhelmingly pretty for Pixel phones in 2022. We’re all fans of Pixel and want to see these phones do well, but there’s no denying the fact that Samsung is putting itself into the position of not only the most dominant Android phone option in the US but also quite possibly delivering the best experience, too.

