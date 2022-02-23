New Pixel 6 bug breaks Wi-Fi for some, Google says fix coming in March update

Is it just me, or is this becoming a way-too-common occurrence? Following the February Pixel update earlier this month, several Pixel users took to Reddit to report issues with the Wi-Fi shutting off constantly and randomly. Quick fixes that the community came up with included restarting the phone or making changes to the “Network Preferences” section of the phone to have Wi-Fi turn on automatically. The Official u/PixelCommunity account has since then responded by replying to the same thread that originated these reports as follows:

Hey u/cheesehead78. Thanks so much for reporting this issue, we’re sorry that you’re experiencing it. After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices. Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March. If you’d like to explore other options in the meantime, please get in touch with our support team, which is prepared to help you.

This is, of course, a very tough situation for the affected Pixel users. Having to wait for the next monthly update to receive a fix for something that shouldn’t be broken in the first place is – well – extremely frustrating. When you take into account all the issues that Pixel 6 series has been plagued with since its release, it’s no wonder why some users are apprehensive about switching to a Google phone.

Don’t get me wrong, I am a Pixel fan and am currently the proud owner of a Pixel 6, but between the Bluetooth issues last month – which I experienced myself – and the infamous December update delay, I’m starting to wonder if purchasing Pixel phones is in my future or not. This becomes especially problematic when other Android phone manufacturers are catching up to Google when it comes to feature parity and upgrade support. Let’s hope that the upcoming March update fixes these current Wi-Fi issues and that other bugs are not introduced in the process and that Google can go a few months without a major Pixel 6 issue.