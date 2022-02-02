Some Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users are plagued with Bluetooth connection issues while commuting

Until yesterday, I was completely unaware that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were riddled with Bluetooth issues. I got into my car like I normally do, connected my Pro to the car wirelessly, and began driving. Throughout my drive, I noticed that the phone cycled through disconnecting and reconnecting over and over again.

Once I arrived at my destination, I cut the Bluetooth connection, chose to forget my phone via the car interface, and attempted to go through the discovery process again to link the two. Instead of it finding my phone, the head unit repeatedly told me that it couldn’t connect! Wait, what?

I did some Googling and found that just a week ago, people were reporting that the January update for Google’s new Pixel devices was supposed to fix the issue, but instead left it unresolved. Interestingly, I only began having the issue around that time, so it’s possible that the January patch busted my Bluetooth. Until now, the experience on my new phone was near flawless. I haven’t experienced many of the issues that others have since launch, but one thing is for sure – this Bluetooth bug is really freaking annoying!

I first discovered that this was a problem for many over on PiunikaWeb. Many of the instances where this has occurred according to them have been in Toyota Tacomas and Highlanders, but I’m driving a Honda Civic and have the same problem.

I’m not really sure what Google’s deal is with all of these bugs. Its reliability across services and hardware seems to have declined over the past few years and the general sense that I get is that it’s rushing things out to meet a schedule and to keep up with its competitors. Instead, I wish it would be more concerned with stability and the user experience.

If you have the Bluetooth issue discussed, let me know in the comments. If you’re willing, I’d also like to know what vehicle you’re trying to connect your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro to as well so I can see if there’s more of a pattern. I hope the company solves this issue quickly as it’s already missed one patch opportunity to date.