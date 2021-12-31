Pixel 6 and 6 Pro December update officially delayed by Google

Well, this isn’t exactly the way you want to start the update cycle for brand-new, flagship smartphones, Google. In a recent update to Google’s Pixel Phone Help Forums (via Droid-Life), Google has made the lengthy absence of the latest Pixel Feature Drop an official delayed announcement and we don’t expect to see the update that was destined for Pixel phones in early December until sometime in late January. The problem? Dropped and/or disconnected calls were bad before the update and only got worse afterwards. Have a look at the message below:

Hey Pixel Community, The Pixel team paused the December software update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices after some users reported calls were dropping or disconnecting. We have now identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January. This update will also include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December. If you received the December software update on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and are still experiencing mobile connectivity issues, you can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and performing a factory reset. Please back up your phone before restoring to the previous software version. If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we roll out the fix. Your Pixel Community Manager, Camille via the Google Pixel Phone Help Forums

Good news and bad news

The good news is, Google has identified the issue that was causing the dropped calls, so the next update in late January will fix this and roll out the laundry list of new features and updates that were originally planned for the December patch. If we were still sitting here crossing our fingers that Google could fix this problem, there would really be no good news at all here. As it stands, at least there is a fix that is identified and officially on the way.

The bad news is a bit more plentiful, however, as this fix won’t be on the way until 3-4 weeks from now and if you did end up taking that December update, you’re going to need to jump through some hoops to get back to the earlier November build. According to the forum post, you can revert using the Android Flash Tool and then factory reset. Doesn’t sound like a good time, but at least there’s something you can do.

The other part of the bad news is the fact that all these new Pixel owners are now left hanging for a couple months (in total, anyway) while they wait for the promised updates and fixes the early December update was going to offer. While the missing new features aren’t much more than an inconvenience, the jacked-up roll-out of this early update is simply a bad look to new Pixel adopters. If that describes you, this isn’t normal and really doesn’t occur that often. Stay strong.

Let’s face it: this is all pretty bad on Google’s end. While I’m glad they’ve identified the issue, I really hate that there are likely more Pixel adopters out there than ever and they are having a poor update experience right out of the gate. It happens, sure, but I really do wish it could’ve happened a bit further into the life cycle of these new flagship Pixel phones. Here’s hoping things get ironed out and perhaps Google can push this update a little sooner than advertised.