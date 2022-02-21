The Chrome Cast 152: An interview with OWC’s Chris Kooistra

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we have a special guest: Chris Kooistra, Director of Marketing for OWC. If you aren’t familiar with the company, OWC builds docking and storage solutions primarily for Macbooks that are tested to work with Chromebooks as well. Their products range from SSDs to multi-port docking solutions to full-blown RAID arrays for creators that need more storage and workspace to get the job done.

For us, however, we wanted to know a bit more about some of the products that were announced at CES 2022 and how those and OWC’s other, existing peripherals work with Chromebooks. Though many of OWC’s products aren’t labeled as official ‘Works with Chromebooks’ accessories, the company spends quite a bit of time making sure things just work with Chrome OS and the we’re excited to get our hands on some of these new docks and drives to see just how well things work.

