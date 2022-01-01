Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

The Chrome Cast 144: folding phones and a look back at Chrome Unboxed in 2021

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the episode discussing a new device that is in the office that, while it does run Chrome, is not exactly in our normal hardware wheelhouse. The device is my new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the reasons for this purchase were many, but the driving factors were the deal T-Mobile gave me on a trade in of an old phone and a long-standing desire I’ve had to primarily carry a tablet around as my main mobile device.

After talking a bit about the Z Fold 3 and how excited it makes me for the possiblity of the Pixel Fold in 2022, we transition the show to a more retrospective time as we look back on the 10 most-viewed articles of 2021 on Chrome Unboxed. That list takes us through quite a few memories and gives us a bit of a chance to look back on the year that was as we move into 2022.

