The best hope for Chromebook video editing is now Apple’s iPad App of the Year

It’s no secret that LumaFusion is coming to Chromebooks via Android at some point in 2022. How long that development cycle will take is still an unknown, but when we learned this full-featured video editor was being built for Android with Chromebooks as a primary target, it goes without saying that we were pretty pumped about it. After all, there are no full-featured video editors currently available for Android. Kinemaster is nice but not really optimized for the larger screen and Adobe Rush never seemed to actually materialize for Chrome OS.

That leaves Chromebook users with solid but decidedly non-pro options for video creation that generally rely on web technologies and uploaded, cloud-based content. These options includes services like WeVideo, ClipChamp, or Canva and while these options are good for basic video projects, they are simply no replacement for pro-level editors like Adobe Premiere, Final Cut or DaVinci Resolve.

LumaFusion is the real deal

We’ve already seen the power of LumaFusion displayed on YouTube as many creators have made full-blown videos on the iPad Pro with the app. Creators like Jonathan Morrison even mad a few videos about editing full projects with LumaFusion to express just how good this app is for video editors. You can check that out below.

There are a ton more of these out there on YouTube, but the important takeaway is the fact that a very-solid, fully-edited video passed Jonathan’s test, looks great, and was all done via the LumaFusion app on the iPad Pro. And that same application is in the works for Android and Chromebooks as we speak.

App of the Year

If that isn’t enough to get you excited about the possibilities this app will bring to Chrome OS, perhaps the fact that Apple also crowned LumaFusion as their 2021 iPad App of the Year will help convince you how awesome this all is. Apple had this to say about LumaFusion in their official announcement:

Wherever you are on your filmmaking journey, LumaFusion meets you there. This multitrack video editor offers pros the features rarely found in an iPad app, all accessible through an intuitive touch interface that even beginners can get the hang of. via Apple’s iPad App of the Year announcement

While we all knew LumaFusion was pretty amazing, seeing it snag this title makes us all even more excited for its eventual arrival on Chrome OS. While we don’t expect we’ll be able to transition to this app as our go-to editing solution here at Chrome Unboxed right away, there’s a chance it becomes our solution on the road and could be our long-term editor once all the wrinkles are ironed out. Though it’s too early to think about those things right now, it’s not too early to start getting excited about the fact that 2022 should see both video editing and local, non-cloud-based gaming solved in some major ways for Chromebook users across the board.