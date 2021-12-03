The Chrome Cast 141: New Snapdragon for Chromebooks, Chrome OS 96, Pixel Watch hopes

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend the first half of the show discussing our sweet Lenovo Duet 5 giveaway and, because it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, we transition right into talking about the company’s Snapdragon Summit. At this event, a new Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 was announced that could really heat up the ARM-powered Chromebook war in the coming months. With MediaTek slated to release their new chips in a handful of Chromebooks soon, it’s an exciting time for ARM and Chrome OS.

In the second half, we discuss some new software features in Chrome OS 96 and talk through some hopes for the future as Chrome OS hits milestone number 97 in early January. With LaCrOS and Borealis both on the way soon, the future of Chromebooks looks brighter than ever, and there’s a lot to talk about as we round out the year.

