Win one of 5 Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 tablets

Robby and Joe just wrapped up filming the full review of the Snapdragon-powered Lenovo Chromebook Duet. I’ll do them a solid and forgo any spoilers while we wait for Joe to finish his editing magic but I will say, this is the first time that Robby has ever walked away from a Chrome OS tablet without a bitter taste in his mouth. If you know us, you know that’s enough to give a hat-tip to this 13.3″ OLED-toting detachable. You can expect the review to drop later this week and you can pick up the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 at Best Buy right now if you’re already sold on this unique device.

Before you do, however, we want to give you the opportunity to win one of these Chrome OS tablets. We’re giving away FIVE (5) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 tablets to five lucky winners on December 10th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. These are the same 8GB/128GB models that you’ll find at Best Buy and you can enter to win below with no purchase necessary. For more on the giveaway, here’s Robby with the nitty-gritty details.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Giveaway

So, there you go. We’ll draw on the tenth at ten and winners will be notified via the email provided with your entry. Winners will have 48 hours from the time they are notified to claim their shiny, new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 so make sure to check your email on that day (including the spam folder). Best of luck and from the entire team here at Chrome Unboxed, we sincerely thank you for following us. Happy Holidays from Chrome Unboxed!