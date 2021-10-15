The Chrome Cast 134: On the eve of the Pixel Fall Launch

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re still stuck in Pixel 6 land. We warned you that it would be a Pixel party until the 19th and here we sit, just days out from the final unveiling. In the last week, more leaks came up, more specs were verified, and more hype was generated on the way. There were new landing pages discovered and Google has put their live event on YouTube for you to bookmark and get notified of, too.

As much as Pixel fever dominates the podcast, there were other things to talk about as well. Most notably, our coverage of Acer’s latest press conference along with an exclusive interview with Acer COO Jerry Kao. There are some interesting things brewing at Acer and with 4 new Chromebooks on the way, the Chrome OS train is still running strong.

NOTABLE LINKS

