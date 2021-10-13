Acer unwraps four Chromebooks and new Works with Chromebook accessories

Acer just wrapped up the latest next@acer global press event. This year’s theme, Made for Humanity, features a plethora of products to fit the needs of creators to consumers and everyone in between. For those looking for all of the new goodies from Acer, I’ll drop the full press release at the end of this post. For us, it’s all about the Chromebooks and Acer did not disappoint. Along with FOUR new Chrome OS laptops, the tech giant also dropped a few Works with Chromebooks accessories to add to the growing number of peripherals designed specifically for Chrome OS. So, without further ado, here’s what’s new from the Chrome OS department from Acer.

The new Chromebook lineup is aimed at a variety of users with light-weight, low-powered models for students and consumers and beefier Intel Core devices for power users, business types, and those living the hybrid work lifestyle. Acer has long been the “King of Chromebooks” in our eyes simply because of the company’s diverse offering in the space and these new devices will further strengthen Acer’s Chrome OS portfolio in the Enterprise and consumer markets.

Acer’s expansive line of Chromebooks means that we’re well-equipped to meet any sort of customer need—from display size, processors, durability, connectivity and more – Whether a customer needs a device for work, school or entertainment, we’ve got a Chromebook with exactly the features they’re looking for. James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

First up is the latest 14″ device from Acer that iterates on previous models in the 500 series by bringing 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The convertible Chromebook will offer variants ranging from Pentium Gold all the way up to the powerful Core i7-1180G7 and users can opt for as much as 16GB of RAM. The new Spin 514 will feature a 14″ FullHD display and will come with an optional Enterprise Upgrade for business customers. Here’s a look at the key specs.

Chrome OS

14″ FullHD touch display

up-to 11th Gen Core i7-1180G7 processors

up-to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM

up-to 512GB NVMe storage

Wi-Fi 6/BT5

DTS Audio w/dual speakers

FullHD MIPI webcam

optional Enterprise Upgrade

1.37kg

Android and Linux app ready

AUE June 2029

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H)will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 699.99, and in EMEA in October starting at EUR799. Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 will be available in North America in December starting at USD 899.99, and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,049.

Acer Chromebook 515

For those wanting a bit more screen real estate, Acer announces a 15.6″ clamshell that offers the same range of specs as the convertible 514. This model adds a useful integrated numeric keypad and the touch display is optional. It has a massive glass trackpad and a fingerprint sensor for quick, secure access to your device. The 515 and Enterprise 515 feature U.S. MIL-STD 810H durability with an aluminum lid and you’ll get a good selection of ports with 2 each USB-C and USB 3.2 along with a MicroSD card reader. It also comes bearing an HDMI port to easily extend your device to a second display.

Chrome OS

15.6″ FullHD display w/optional IPS touch

up-to 11th Gen Core i7-1180G7 processors

up-to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM

up-to 512GB NVMe storage

Wi-Fi 6/BT5

DTS Audio w/dual speakers

FullHD MIPI webcam

optional Enterprise Upgrade

1.7kg

Android and Linux app ready

AUE June 2029

Acer Chromebook 515(CB515-1W/T)will be available in EMEA in October starting at EUR 499. The Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 649.99, and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 799.

Acer Chromebook 514

As we had hoped, Acer didn’t come to the party with just Intel-powered devices. In the mid-range space, we now have a look at the first Chromebook to come with MediaTek’s mid-tier Kompanio 828 SoC. We know this chip as the MT8192 and we anticipate it edging out the current Snapdragon 7c found in the latest devices from Lenovo and Acer. The Acer Chromebook 514 comes with an optional touch display and up to 8GB of RAM. Thanks to the ARM processor, Acer is touting up to 15 hours of battery life under the right conditions. Make no mistake. This isn’t a bargain-basement Chromebook. It’s equipped with a glass trackpad and an aluminum lid so it should look and feel as good as many other “premium” devices on the market.

Chrome OS

MediaTek Kompanion octa-core 828 SoC

up-to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Up to 128 eMMC storage

14″ Full HD display optional touch

1.3kg

up-to 15 hours battery life

DTS Audio

glass trackpad

optional backlit keyboard

The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T)will be available in North America in December starting at USD 399.99, and in EMEA in November starting at EUR 399.

Acer Chromebook 314

Expanding Acer’s eco-friendly theme, the Chromebook Spin 314 features an OceanGlass touchpad that is made entirely out of plastic waste that is recycled into a glass-like material. The 14″ FullHD convertible is powered by the latest Jasper Lake small core CPUs from Intel and is designed to be the perfect device for students. With an HDMI port, MicroSD slot, and plenty of ports, this Chromebook should be a strong budget-friendly model for schools and consumers alike.

Chrome OS

up-to 14″ FullHD IPS display

up-to Intel Pentium Silver N6000

up-to 8GB RAM

up-to 128GB eMMC storage

1.55kg

Wi-Fi 6

stereo speakers

DTS Audio

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N)will be available in North America in November starting at USD 499.99, and in EMEA in October starting at EUR 449.

Works with Chromebook

Along with four new devices, Acer announced a handful of Works with Chromebooks accessories which include an eco-friendly wireless mouse and the KM501 Bluetooth mouse and keyboard combo. Pricing and available yet to be announced. You can learn more about these and all the new products from Acer by heading over to the official Acer New Room here.