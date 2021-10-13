Where to watch the next@acer Global Press Event: Made For Humanity

This morning, Acer is set to host their latest Global Press Conference titled ‘Made for Humanity’. At the event, we expect to see new consumer devices ranging from laptops to desktops, Chromebooks to gaming PCs and maybe even some peripheral hardware. Acer’s events are always jam-packed with new hardware and we don’t expect this to be any different.

Since we’re still struggling with the pandemic and live events have yet to return, this one will be virtual once again and that means you can watch it live with everyone else if you’re excited to see what Acer has in store for the latter parts of 2021 and into early 2022.

On their website or via YouTube, tune in to see everything unveiled at 9AM EST and look out for all the details following the event here at Chrome Unboxed.