Complete Pixel 6 details outed in full-blown landing page, including performance numbers

Like they did for the very first Pixel phone back in 2016, Carphone Warehouse has spilled the beans a bit early with their two in-depth landing pages for both the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The pages are very official, clearly not supposed to be available online just yet, and quite well done. The info provided and the way it is laid out will likely grace other websites in the next couple weeks as I could see landing pages just like this designed for outlets like Best Buy, T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and more.

As I was writing this, the pages have been taken down, but fear not: I have the .mhtml files saved, so if you’d like to view them in all their glory, you can download the Pixel 6 page here and the Pixel 6 Pro page here. Keep in mind you must download the files (they won’t preview in Chrome) and once you have them saved, simply open your file picker and double-click the files to view the pages locally in Chrome.

All the details you could ask for

Where do we start? Though many of the details around Google’s new phones are already out there on the internet, many of those details have technically only been leaks up to this point. With these new landing pages showing up a bit too early, all those details have been confirmed. First up is the camera layout. We’ve known from leaks that we should expect a 50MP main, 48MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide sensors, but now thanks to these landing pages, this is now confirmed. They also claim to capture 150% more light than the Pixel 5, so that should give Google’s machine learning algorithms plenty of data to make great photos and videos with.

On that subject, a few new shooting modes are highlighted as well. Motion mode looks to make for more interesting photos with moving backgrounds while the new Magic Eraser will allow you to simply remove photo-bombers. With enhanced skin tones, a massive 94-degree wide angle front-facing camera and a new face focus trick, there’s little doubt this camera setup will be pretty amazing.

The pages also highlight things like enhanced security with Tensor and Titan chips, better on-device AI for language translation on-device, and fantastic battery life. Google looks to be touting more than 24 hours on a charge with the ability to top up 50% in just 30 minutes thanks to 30W USB-C charging and 23W wireless charging with the new Pixel Stand. The LTPO screen on the Pixel 6 Pro also allows for variable refresh rates to save on battery, too.

Finally, it’s fantastic to see confirmation of IP68 dust and water resistance alongside Gorilla Glass Victus for the build materials. Victus is tough stuff and is the most durable, scratch-resistant glass the company has made to date. I’m really excited to see this included.

But what about performance?

Things are looking pretty good, right? The phone looks great, the materials look great, the features look great: but what about how apps will actually perform with the yet-unproven Tensor SoC? While Google didn’t completely answer that question with these landing pages, it did at least put a number on Tensor that we can deduce a few things from.

In the landing pages, Google says the Pixel 6 is up to 80% faster than previous Pixels. If you read the fine print, that number is technically versus the Pixel 5, specifically. When I saw that, I was a bit bummed. The Pixel 5 was no powerhouse, so I’d fully expect Tensor to beat the Snapdragon 765G in that phone and would be disappointed if it didn’t completely demolish that chip.

So, I did some math. Mind you, this isn’t 100% assurance of Tensor’s actual abilities, but it should get us in the ballpark. 80% faster should equate to an 80% boost in basic benchmark scores like Geekbench 5. So, let’s do the calculations, here. Pixel 5’s scores are a bit all over the place, so we have to take averages. For single core scores, they range from 600-900, so let’s just go with 750. For multi-core, we see scores range from 1300-2500, so let’s say 1900. With those numbers, if we multiply by 1.8 (80% increase), we get an estimated single-core score of 1350 and multi-core score of 3420.

Now, compare that with the Snapdragon 888 in the OnePlus 9 Pro that gets 1100 single-core and 3500 multi-core and you start getting the picture that Tensor could very easily hold its own with the Snapdragon 888, if not outpace it a bit. These are broad strokes, though, so don’t quote me as saying the Pixel 6 will be the fastest Android device when it launches. But, the truth is it could be if things line up correctly.

For most users, though, that’s really not a big deal. The phones need to be speedy, sure, but they don’t have to be the end-all-be-all of sheer horespower. Instead, they need to do all the normal phone stuff well enough that no one has reason to complain about performance, all the while doing the Google-y Pixel stuff far better than anyone else does.

From the looks of these landing pages and what Google is ready to brag on with these phones, I think there’s a good chance that is exactly what we’ll be able to expect from Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in just a few weeks. It’s an exciting time to be a Google/Pixel fan and though these phones are coming with substantial hype attached, I think they are going to stand up under it all. And I can’t wait to watch.