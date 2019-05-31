The Chrome Cast 13: ARM Chips in Pixelbooks, Magic Trackpads, and Pixel Slate Price Slash

In this week on The Chrome Cast we cover a lot of ground. From news of the Pixelbook being tested with ARM chips to gauging the worth of the Pixel Slate in light of the $200 price slash to finally welcoming the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 as a fully-supported Chrome OS accessory, this episode gets into a ton of news from the past week. We’ve put in the show notes below all the links to all the things we talked about, so check those out and enjoy this week’s edition of The Chrome Cast!

NOTABLE LINKS