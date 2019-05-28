What’s Actually in My Bag Right Now

There are a handful of things we’re asked about on a regular basis. What is the best Chromebook for my budget? What accessories should I get for my Chromebook? What’s the best Chromebook I can get for my child? All of these are great questions, and there are quite a few more where that came from. But one of the most frequent questions we get is: what do you use with your Chromebook?

We wanted to take a minute and unpack my backpack, bit-by-bit, and show you all exactly what I carry around in my bag on a daily basis. This isn’t scripted or planned. All the things you see in this video are things that are in my bag as I write this article and things I routinely find a use for. While there are links in the video description and below this video where you can buy any of these items, please know that isn’t why we made this video. We just want you to know where to snag any of this stuff if you choose to. Enjoy!

Items In the Bag