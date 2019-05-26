Get $200 Off The Pixel Slate Of Your Choice ( As Long As It Isn’t The Celeron One)

If you’ve been holding out for a deal on Google’s Pixel Slate 2-in-1, today could be your lucky day. Google and authorized retailers have knocked $200 off all available models of the Pixel Slate.

I say available because both Celeron models of the Slate have been absent for months now and I have a sneaking suspicion they may never return. Honestly, that’s okay. On sale or not, the Celeron processor always seem puny in a device that was meant to lead the Chrome OS tablet charge.

Anyway, for what I presume is a very limited time, you can score the Core m3, Core i5 or Core i7 model of the Chrome OS tablet #MadeByGoogle. Retailers include the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, BH Photo and a few other authorized Google resellers.

Now you can get the Slate and the money you save can go towards that keyboard that’s a bit pricier than it should be. If you order from Amazon, you could have your shiny new tablet on your doorstep by Tuesday.