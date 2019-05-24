Memorial Day Deals: $399 HP Flagships, $699 Pixelbooks and More

We’re headed into the weekend and we’ve got some killer Chromebook deals to start you off right. If you’re like me, you’ll probably have the grill fired up all weekend but that shouldn’t stop you from taking advantage of these deals.

First up, we have a duo of flagships from HP and they’re back to the lowest price ever. The HP Chromebook x360 14 has enjoyed some deep discounts around the web but Best Buy has knocked the Core i3, 8GB RAM convertible back down to $399 and that is a deal that just can’t be beaten.

This has quickly become one of my favorite devices and when you’re talking $400, you won’t find a better value on an 8th gen Intel Chromebook. A lot of users are reporting they’ve walked into their local Best Buy and found the x360 in stock and on sale. Check it out below and you may be able to snag on today. If not, you can have it in your hands and ready to head to work with you on Tuesday.

If a detachable is on your wish list but you don’t want to bite off the price tag of the Pixel Slate, Best Buy is also discounting the HP Chromebook x2 down to $399. While it isn’t quite the powerhouse the x360 is, it’s a formidable device and you get a 2-in-1 with the stylus included and that’s a pretty sweet deal.

Lenovo

Lenovo has extended their sale on the Yoga Chromebook lineup and you can grab the 4K UHD model for $688. The lesser models are still on offer as well with savings near 25% off all three configurations.

Don’t forget that you can get up to 10% cash back when you use Ebates and shop Lenovo.

Pixelbook

Last but by no means least, Best Buy has brought back the Geek Squad Certified refurbished Pixelbook and you can pick one up for $699. It’s not quite the open-box deal we shared yesterday but seven hundred dollars for the Chromebook #MadeByGoogle is still one heck of a deal.

Best Buy has deals on a slew of Chromebooks and you can save from fifty to two hundred dollars on select devices. Check out more here.