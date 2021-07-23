The Chrome Cast 122: ASUS is back in the premium Chromebook game

This week on The Chrome Cast, we discuss Google’s latest Chrome OS update bugs, how to fix them, and why in the end these bugs aren’t nearly as big of a deal on Chrome OS as they are on competing operating systems. For the second half of the show, we dig into all the new hardware on the way from ASUS, including the new CX9 and surprise Flip CX5400. Both of these devices add high-end, premium options from ASUS that are quite reasonably priced for all the hardware they possess and fill out ASUS’ portfolio for 2021 Chromebook to include a little of something for eveyrone.

