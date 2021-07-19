More confirmation that HP is making the Snapdragon 7c Chromebook tablet ‘Coachz’

If you’ve spent any time at all here at Chrome Unboxed, you’ve likely read all about ‘Coachz’. This upcoming device sports an absolute litany of features, with the highlight being a detachable form factor and Snapdragon 7c processor inside. Addtionally, ‘Coachz’ will come with a 3:2 high-res screen, a magnetically-attaching rechargeable USI pen, a fingerprint scanner, kickstand, and what I would consider the perfect screen size for a tablet – 11-inches.

While we’ve tentatively discussed the possible manufacturer for this tablet that could be launching any day at this point, we’ve not had any further confirmation on that front. Today, however, we have more solid evidence pointing to the likelihood that HP will be the company behind the soon-to-be-launched ‘Coach’ tablet/detachable.

If all that mumbo-jumbo up there is a tad bit confusing, let me simplify things a bit. This submitted, active change is being tested on ‘Coachz’ (a ‘Trogdor’ variant) and the compatibility being added is oddly specific. While USB-C docks tend to just work on Chromebooks, the USB-C dock being tested in this particular change is for an HP universal dock. Generally speaking, we don’t see base board-level changes being tested for peripherals on specific base boards. The only other time I recall seeing this sort of thing was with Dell testing a specific dock for ‘Sarien’. That base board ended up becoming the Dell Latitude 5400/5300 Chromebook Enterprise devices.

Again, I won’t say that I’m 100% that ‘Coachz’ will be launched by HP, but I’m now in the 95%-sure range. With the earlier evidence that an HP-made battery unit is being used (that literally only gets used on HP Chromebooks) in ‘Coachz’, I think we can rest assured that this device will come with an HP logo emblazoned on the back. With what HP has been making lately, that’s a very good thing. They have experience in the detachable market, too, so I’d be very happy to see a proper successor to the great HP Chromebook x2 show up in the next few weeks. Things seem to be nearing completion, so we’re simply left waiting for now. I think at the end of the day, ‘Coachz’ could be a be a fantastic device for a ton of users. We just need to see it get launched.