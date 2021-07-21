The drool-worthy ASUS Chromebook CX9 is now up for pre-order

Yesterday, the Chromebook that I have been waiting impatiently for months to get my hands on finally popped in ASUS’ online store. At that time, the ASUS Chromebook CX9 with its gorgeous design and feature-rich spec sheet was listed as “coming soon” which led me to believe that it would be available in the coming weeks. Well, I grossly overshot my launch date expectations. As of this morning, the Chromebook CX9 is actually available for pre-order with a shipping date of July 22nd. That’s tomorrow for those of you that don’t keep track of such things.

Much to my dismay, it appears that the monster Core i7 version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage has already sold out despite not technically shipping until tomorrow. My guess is that the numerous enterprise customers that ASUS holds must have snatched these up as soon as the pre-orders went live. That said, the Core i3, 8GB/128GB model is still up for pre-order and this version is probably going to be the one that is more desirable for the average consumer. It does lack a touchscreen but you get all the same mouth-watering goodness that comes with the beefier model and the Core i3 Tiger Lake CPU has already proven itself to be more than substantial enough for even the most discerning power users.

The entry-level Core i3 model is retailing for a very reasonable price of $749.99 and it will score you one of the most powerful Chromebooks on the market. Let’s not forget that this Chromebook features a segment-first with its integrated numeric keypad that’s built right into the touchpad. It’s rocking a 400 nit FullHD display, Thunderbolt 4 ports, a fingerprint sensor, and enough horsepower to handle Linux and Android apps without breaking a sweat. At $750, this Chromebook offers a whole lot of bells and whistles. As Robby pointed out this morning, ASUS seems to have finally dialed in the company’s Chromebook pricing with specs that fit the corresponding price tag. You can find and pre-order the ASUS Chromebook CX9 at the link below.

ASUS Chromebook CX9 Core i3