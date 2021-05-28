The Chrome Cast 114: More Pixel 6 leaks and tons of new Chromebook hardware

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re discussing further leaks regarding the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including new renders that showed up and more details about what we can expect from the new Google-made processor inside. After discussing our excitement over what the Pixel 6 could mean for Android phones and for Google, we pivot to a discussion surrounding some new hardware that arrived this week. From Acer’s 4 new Chromebooks to new devices on the way from HP and ASUS alike, there’s a lot to discuss this week from a Chromebook hardware perspective.
NOTABLE LINKS
- Pixel 6 Pro performance expectations, screen specs, and more emerge
- The Pixel 6 CAD renders have arrived: the smaller new Pixel in images and video
- New Pixel 6 Pro renders surface, showing off seriously beautiful hardware
- The upcoming ASUS Chromebook CX9 will feature an industry first for Chrome OS
- Budget to Beast: Acer unveils 4 new Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 317: hands-on with the world’s first 17-inch Chromebook [VIDEO]
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713: early impressions of Acer’s next big hit [VIDEO]
- The new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is official and not really worth getting excited for
- HP debuts Tiger Lake Pro c640 G2 Chromebook
- Exclusive: ASUS set to launch the world’s first 17.3″ Chromebook
