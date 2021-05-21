The Pixel 6 CAD renders have arrived: the smaller new Pixel in images and video

We just posted about the Pixel 6 Pro and right as I was publishing, I saw the news of Pixel 6 CAD renders appear in my feed thanks to a post by 91Mobiles in conjunction with @OnLeaks. I looked by them earlier as I thought it was simply a re-post of the Pixel 6 Pro renders. That isn’t the case and now we have some solid images of what we should expect from the smaller (though not small at all) Pixel 6.

First up, it’s worth noting that the smaller phone will have a flat screen. The Pixel 6 Pro looks to be coming with a curved edge on the display that looks awesome and a bit out of the way if you ask me. I’m no fan of curved displays, but if the rounding happens on the very extreme edges of the front glass, I’m not to upset by it. With phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro as a reference, curved screens can add to the premium feel of a phone without making the experience less optimal. That being said, I know there are plenty of you out there that want a flat display, and it looks like the Pixel 6 will offer that, perhaps at the expense of slightly larger bezels.

From the measurements (158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm), it can also be deduced that we’re looking at a 6.4-inch screen, too. That’s a nice upgrade from the 6-inch panels on older, smaller Pixels and large enough to make this phone stay in the conversation for those of us that like larger phones. There’s nothing to denote if there will be any internal differences between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but there is definitely one other defining difference: the camera hump.

Though still large – making the phone’s thickness 11.8mm at the hump – the module doesn’t pack the same sensor array as the Pixel 6 Pro. We still don’t know the sensor sizes or the lenses that will come in either phone, but it looks clear that the Pixel 6 will come with at least one less lens than the Pixel 6 Pro. Depending on which one Google chooses to omit, this may or may not be a big deal for many users.

With a 6.4-inch display, what looks like the same build materials, and a flat display, the Pixel 6 may be a great alternative for many buyers this fall. It will be interesting to see how Google differentiates the two device given their past strategies with Pixel phones. In years past, the Pixel and Pixel XL have always carried the same hardware, same design language and same processors. We’ll have to wait for more leaks to know what the actual differences will be this time around, but I can assure you one thing: we’re highly anticipating the news.