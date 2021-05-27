Budget to Beast: Acer unveils 4 new Chromebooks

It’s that time again. Acer just wrapped up its annual hardware event the PC company did not disappoint. For the second year in a row, the Next@Acer event was held virtually and Acer has unveiled what’s new with its full line of devices from gaming to creating and everything in between. While we fully expected at least one Chrome OS device to come out of the event, Acer has gone above and beyond in announcing FOUR new Chromebooks that range from lightweight and budget-friendly to a new ultra-premium flagship wielding the latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs from Intel. Here’s a look at the four new Chromebooks from Acer.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and Spin 713 Enterprise

As we expected, Acer has once again refreshed the wildly popular Chromebook Spin 713 with updated internals and I think that the company should have another hit in its hands. We got our hands on a pre-production unit of the new Spin 713 so I’ll drop Robby’s video below so you can hear his first impressions of the 13.5″ 2-in-1 from Acer. The new Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W) features the same 13.5″ 3:2 display that made this device so popular but Acer this year’s model will add a fingerprint sensor and Thunderbolt 4 thanks to the 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. It also happens to be the world’s first Intel Evo-certified Chromebook to market. Here’s a look at the variety of offerings coming for the new Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Chrome OS (Optional Enterprise Upgrade)

11th Gen Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 256GB NVMe SSD

13.5″ 2256 x 1504 Multi-touch IPS Display (400+ nits)

Intel®Iris®Xe Graphics

DTS Audio

Wi-fi 6

USI Support

300.6 (W) x 235 (D) x 16.9 (H) mm

The all-new Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is slated to go on sale today at Best Buy with the Core i5, 8GB/256GB version coming in at $699 which isn’t much more than the previous model. It’s a very impressive price for hardware of this quality and a processor that will absolutely tear through anything you throw at it. You can find the new Spin 713 at Best Buy via the link below when it goes live later today. Keep an eye on this one. When it’s all said and done, Acer may once again wear the crown of Best Chromebook of the Year.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Tiger Lake at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook 317

Equally as exciting, Acer has unveiled what is now the first-ever 17.3″ Chromebook to hit the market. Earlier this week, we were tipped off to a similar device headed our way from ASUS but Acer will be the first to get an oversized Chromebook into the hands of consumers. Powered but the all-new Jasper Lake CPUs from Intel, the Acer Chromebook 317 is aimed at the budget-conscious user that wants the largest display available. That used to be 15.6″ when we were talking Chromebooks but it appears that manufacturers have heard the cries of the people and I’d bet that the models from Acer and ASUS will be the first of many to come. Like the Spin 713, we were lucky enough to get our hands on the new 17.3″ Chromebook and you can hear Robby’s initial thoughts in the video below.

Chrome OS

17.3″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 IP w/optional touch

Intel Celeron N4500/N5100 or Pentium N6000

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 128GB eMMC

Upward-firing speakers

401.2 (W) x 267.1 (D) x 22.5/22.5 (H) mm

2.35kg

Wi-fi 6

The Acer Chromebook 317 is scheduled for release next month with a starting price of $379.99.

Acer Chromebook 314

Acer has again refreshed its budget 14″ clamshell and replaced the Intel CPU with MediaTek’s MT8183 that powers the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and other cost-effective Chromebooks. The choice of processor will likely result in lesser performance than the Intel models but the ARM architecture in the new 314 should offer users a major bump in battery life with Acer touting up to 15 hours on a full charge. The Acer Chromebook 314 will go on sale in July and start at $269.99.

Chrome OS

MediaTek MT8183 SoC

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 64GB eMMC storage

14″ HD 1366×768 display with optional Full HD and Full HD touch

325.4 (W) x 223 (D) x 19.7 (H) mm

1.5 kg

Wi-fi 5

Dual speakers w/single mic

Acer Chromebook 514

Building on its enterprise résumé, Acer has refreshed the Chromebook 514 with upgrade internals from the 11th Gen Tiger Lake family from Intel. The 14″ clamshell will be available with or without a Chrome OS Enterprise Upgrade and users can opt for powerful options such as a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This model has a fingerprint sensor (likely optional) and an optional Full HD touch display.

Chrome OS

11th Gen Intel Pentium Gold/Core i3/Core i5/Core i7

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 256GB NVMe SSD

14.0″ HD 1366 x 768, 16:9 Aspect Ratio with optional Full HD or Full HD touch display

Intel®Iris®Xe Graphics

323 (W) x 219.8 (D) x 19.3 (H) mm

1.4kg

Wi-fi 6

DTS Audio

The Acer Chromebook 514 and 514 Enterprise will be available in North America in August with a starting price of $599.99. We’ll get our hands on all of these new devices as soon as possible and let you know our thoughts. Acer announced a lot of other great PC hardware for gamers, creators, and more along with some new accessories and IoT devices. You can check out the entire even here.