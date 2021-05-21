The Chrome Cast 113: Google I/O 2021 in review

Was there really any question what would dominate our discussion this week? Google I/O 2021 came and went and in its wake, we’re left with all sorts of things to discuss. From new language processing via LaMDA to WearOS updates to Material You, there was a ton of new stuff that came from Google I/O that sparks the imagination and ensuing conversations. We try our best to stay on track and get through all the stuff that really interested us from I/O, and even in our 90 minutes of talking it feels like we only scratched the surface. It was fun to really dig in, so grab a snack and come along for our Google I/O 2021 recap.

NOTABLE LINKS

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. Get a VPN that takes your privacy seriously. NordVPN is our VPN of choice and will secure your browsing on your Chromebook or on any device. Use NordVPN to keep your private data to yourself whether you are at home or on the go! CLICK HERE to try it out and get a 3-year deal for $3.49/month.