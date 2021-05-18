Google’s new Material You design language is coming to Chromebooks, too

While the Google I/O Keynote was chock full of new services, AI progress, and and amazing tech like LaMDA that allows for conversations with Pluto, there were hidden nuggets in there for Chromebook users if you were paying attention for the full 2 hours. One of the biggest consumer-facing sections of the presentation was all about Android 12 and the new Material You design language that will debut with that platform on Pixel phones in the fall. It is beautiful, seamless, and highly customizable.

Material You is coming to Chrome OS, too

If you were paying attention, you’ll note the fact that this new design language is on the way for Chromebooks as well. As it stands right now, Chrome OS and Android share a few commonalities here and there, but the design languages for each UI are distinct and a bit different. Over the last few years, they have come closer together, but there are still very clear differences between the two.

With Material You, there’s a chance that Chrome OS might get a bit of a paint job to look and feel a bit more in-line with Android 12. It’s hard to say which parts will actually come over when all of this launches, but I’m hopeful that the color pallet adjustments, toggles, buttons, notifications and sliders all make it into our Chromebooks. I don’t know that Chrome OS and Android need to be identical, but I like the idea that there will be a unified UI moving forward and I can’t wait to see what Chrome OS will look like with some of this new design language on board. It should be pretty sweet.