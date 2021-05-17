Where to watch all the Google I/O 2021 keynotes and sessions without registration

As they always do, Google is putting the entire Google I/O experience on YouTube this year. Sure, you can register for the event and get a few extra perks like personalized content, some calendar integrations, and access to multiple virtual meetups, but if you are like us, you’re really here for the announcements and inside info on what is coming from Google in the next few months. For those of you just looking to get the presentations in a quick, simple way without the need of any additional sign-ups or registrations, here’s the workaround.

Google I/O 2021 on YouTube

Between Google’s main YouTube channel and the Google Developers YouTube channel, you can watch every single keynote, demo, workshop, Q&A, and technical session that will be a part of the multi-day event. Many of the videos already have placeholders right now with dates and times that they will come available. Again, there are multiple playlists for all the sessions and each playlist has links to the other available playlists as well. While it is nice to have the ability to use the Google I/O website to log in and schedule your sessions, if you just want to watch some of them for yourself at some point during the event, you can do this right from YouTube without even needing to sign in at all.

We’ve placed the playlists below for your convenience, so if you don’t even want to bother going to YouTube, you can simply hang out here and sort through all the content as it comes online starting tomorrow at 1PM with the main keynote from Google beginning at that time. It’s going to be a fun few days around here, so we hope these quick playlists help you take in all Google has to share this week. Note: For now, only the keynote and technical sessions playlist have the content scheduled. The others will follow as I/O begins tomorrow.

Google I/O Developer Keynotes Playlist

Google I/O Technical Sessions

Google I/O Demos

Google I/O Workshops

Google I/O Q&A’s