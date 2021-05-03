Google I/O 2021 sessions every Chromebook fan will want to watch

Google I/O is swiftly approaching and in just two weeks from now, the event will be kicking off with a few keynotes, some hardware announcements, and some great sessions that will hopefully inform us all a bit about what Google is planning for the next 12 months or so from a software standpoint. Each year I/O has happened that we’ve been running Chrome Unboxed, we hunt and find every session we can that would impact Chromebook users and we try our best to fully understand the long-term ramifications of the updates that come from each.

This year, there’s a wonderful tool on the Google I/O website that helps sort things out a bit more clearly and we’ve used it to identify the main sessions you might want to tune if for if you are a Chromebook fan. Sure, these sessions can get a tad bit technical and in the weeds, but they generally start with some clear language about where a particular feature set is headed in the future before getting into the deeper code-related bits.

With this in mind, you can watch these sessions right along with everyone else if you’re so inclined and get a very early look at some of the interesting things happening with Chrome OS right now and in the future. Yes, you can sit back and wait and we’ll be here to make sense of everything, but I know there are some of you that like to get the info right from the source and – if that’s you – this is a way you can do that. There’s a list of the sessions below that should have good content and you can see all of it on the Google I/O website starting May 18th after the keynotes. We’ve thrown in Chrome OS news alongside web-related stuff in our personal selection, but you can craft your own list if you simply head to the Google I/O website and use either the filters or search by products.

Chromebook-related Sessions at Google I/O 2021