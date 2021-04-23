The Chrome Cast 109: Chrome OS 90 arrives and new Chromebooks are on the horizon

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re delving into all the features that came along with the recent update to Chrome OS 90. While not everyone has it just yet, you can rest assured the update is on the way and when it arrives, some cool new tricks are on the way along with it. In the second half of the show, we get into some of the new hardware that is right around the corner and already arriving in stores as we speak.
NOTABLE LINKS
- If you are still looking for the Chrome OS 90 update, you aren’t alone
- Chrome OS 90 arrives with Everything Button 2.0, Scan Tools, Diagnostics and more
- Your Chromebook launcher can now give you quick answers and save you from opening tabs
- The world’s first Tiger Lake Chromebook is now available for $569
- Early hands-on impressions with the ASUS Detachable Chromebook CM3 are very positive
- Unboxing and mini-review of the very affordable HP Chromebook 11a
- The HP Elite Chromebook c1030 just arrived for consumers
This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. Get a VPN that takes your privacy seriously. NordVPN is our VPN of choice and will secure your browsing on your Chromebook or on any device. Use NordVPN to keep your private data to yourself whether you are at home or on the go! CLICK HERE to try it out and get a 3-year deal for $3.49/month.