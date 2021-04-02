The Chrome Cast 106: Google Pixel lightbars, Pixel Buds and an ultimate desk setup

This week on the Chrome Cast, we open the show with a more in-depth discussion over the recently-released Ultimate Desk Setup video. We go into a bit more detail about all the items in the video, why we chose them, and why this desk setup took so long to finally pull off. All told, the desk itself is now in its permanent home in the Chrome Cast studio where we’ll hopefully be creating podcast-centered video content in the coming weeks.

The second half of the show is all about upcoming hardware and all the questions we have around these items. With new Pixel Buds hitting the FCC lately and the mysterious appearance of a Chromebook with the signature Google lightbar up top, things are really starting to heat up a bit in the Google hardware space as we move into the second quarter of 2021.

