Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

You are here: Home / Accessories / My Ultimate Chrome OS desk setup [Video]
My Ultimate Chrome OS desk setup [Video]

My Ultimate Chrome OS desk setup [Video]

By Leave a Comment

A couple of years back, Robby did a really cool video on setting up a clean, minimalist Chrome OS desk but I wanted to do something a little different for my desk setup. So, I headed over to the other end of the spectrum and assembled my version of the Ultimate Chrome OS desk setup. While this setup may feel a little bit over the top for the average home office, this desk setup features a lot of the devices that I use on a daily basis. Given enough space, this is pretty much the setup I would use.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home or office space, there are a lot of great items featured in this video and we’ll link them all below so you can check them out. Most importantly, I want to say how fun it was getting all of this setup and doing a little daydreaming of how my personal desk space could look if we pulled out all of the stops. You may not go overboard as I did but I bet you can find some great ideas for your desk setup right here in this video. Hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.

Get Alerted About New Posts On
Your Schedule
Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter
Latest Posts

About Gabriel Brangers

Lover of all things coffee. Foodie for life. Passionate drummer, hobby guitar player, Web designer and proud Army Veteran. I have come to drink coffee and tell the world of all things Chrome. "Whatever you do, Carpe the heck out of that Diem" - Roman poet, Horace. Slightly paraphrased.