My Ultimate Chrome OS desk setup [Video]

A couple of years back, Robby did a really cool video on setting up a clean, minimalist Chrome OS desk but I wanted to do something a little different for my desk setup. So, I headed over to the other end of the spectrum and assembled my version of the Ultimate Chrome OS desk setup. While this setup may feel a little bit over the top for the average home office, this desk setup features a lot of the devices that I use on a daily basis. Given enough space, this is pretty much the setup I would use.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home or office space, there are a lot of great items featured in this video and we’ll link them all below so you can check them out. Most importantly, I want to say how fun it was getting all of this setup and doing a little daydreaming of how my personal desk space could look if we pulled out all of the stops. You may not go overboard as I did but I bet you can find some great ideas for your desk setup right here in this video. Hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.