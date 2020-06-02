T-Mobile subscribers, grab 3 months of Stadia Pro for free

Stadia just dropped five new Pro games for the month of June and a sixth title, The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor will roll out on the 16th. Even if you aren’t ready to bite the bullet and invest in a Stadia controller or commit to the $9.99 Pro subscription, there is a ton of great content to be consumed at no cost if you sign up for Stadia’s no-commitment 2-month trial. That said, the 2-month trial ends today, and starting tomorrow, Stadia will only offer a 1-month trial to test out the Pro subscription and the games that come with it.

However, T-Mobile users that have yet to jump on the Stadia bandwagon can “get thanked” today and claim a full three months on Stadia Pro. The promo is part of T-Mobile’s weekly “T-Mobile Tuesday” that gives back to subscribers in the form of swag, discounts, freebies, and more. To grab the deal, you will need to be a T-Mobile customer and download the TMO Tuesday app from the Play Store or App Store. Once you log in, you will be able to claim your 3-month trial for Stadia Pro and immediately enjoy the titles below with new games added each month.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

The Turing Test

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Pioneer Edition

Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks)

SteamWorld Heist

Serious Sam Collection

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

SteamWorld Dig 2

Spitlings

Destiny 2: The Collection

Gylt

GRID

Get Packed

Little Nightmares

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

SuperHot

Panzer Dragoon

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor (Coming June 16)

You can play Stadia just about anywhere which makes it the perfect streaming game platform for Chromebooks. If you have a supported mobile device, you can play on your phone with a connected controller and that list is about to expand in the near future. If you decide you really like what Stadia has to offer, you can pick up a Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra from the Google Store and enjoy Stadia on the big screen at home. If you're not ready to make that investment, you can always slap a Chromebox to the back of your TV and have access to Stadia via the web right in your living room.