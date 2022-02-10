T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 6 for $99

Despite some unfortunate hiccups, Google’s Pixel 6 smartphones have proven themselves as solid, affordable flagships that are apparently quite popular. Since last year’s launch, most carriers have offered off-and-on deals on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. These deals have come in various forms but the majority of the promotions required trading in an old device adding or upgrading a line.

T-Mobile has been hot and heavy on the Pixel promotions with some sweet deals that include a Pixel 6 completely free when you trade in an eligible device or up to $600 off of a Pixel 6 Pro with trade. These were awesome deals and it was a great way to get your hands on one of the best Android phones of the year for very little money. You can still score those savings if you’re looking to upgrade your current device but the Uncarrier just rolled out another deal that can net you a Pixel 6 for only $99. No trade-in required.

The Deal

Okay, to pick up a Pixel 6 for $99 there are a couple of criteria you’ll need to meet. First, you’ll have to be on an eligible rate plan from the Magenta Carrier. Presumably, this would be any Magenta, Magenta Max, or Magenta Military Max plan. To verify that you qualify, just hop into a chat on the T-Mobile app or website and ask if you’re eligible. Next, you will need to add a new line of service to your existing plan. That’s it. You may be required to pay the taxes on the phone upfront but you will receive $501 worth of bill credits over 24 months and the $4/month you pay for the Pixel 6 will have you in the new phone for $99 plus the price of the additional line.

The Details

Purchase a new Google Pixel 6 on a monthly payment plan and pay the applicable sales tax on the pre-credit price at time of purchase.

Add a new line of service on an eligible plan.

Receive $500.99 back via 24 monthly bill credits.

If you’re thinking that you don’t need another phone line, great. This promo probably isn’t for you. No sense in paying extra every month for a line you’re not going to use. The reason this deal caught my eyes is that my daughter is nearing the age at which we will likely be getting her a phone of her own. On my Magenta Military Max plan, the added cost is only $20/month for the new line and that’s still less than we were paying on our hardware EIP for our OnePlus 9 Pros. The new Pixel 6 can simply sit in a drawer until we’re ready to give it to her or, I can swap it out to the Pixel 6 and pass my OnePlus down to her when the time comes. Anyway, you can see why this deal could have some long-term financial advantages. Any way you slice it, $99 for a Pixel 6 is a killer deal. You can find the Pixel 6 promotion from T-Mobile at the link below.

Pro Tip: If you add a new line and grab this deal in the T-Mobile app, you can avoid the $30 in-store “assisted support charge” that T-Mobile adds when you have a rep help you with an upgrade.