T-Mobile is offering up to $600 off Google’s Pixel 6 smartphones

If you’re like me, you held off on pulling the trigger and buying Google’s latest flagship smartphone. Don’t get me wrong, when the Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro landed in our office, I was extremely pleased with just about everything offered by both iterations. Initially, I was convinced that the larger Pixel 6 Pro would be my hands-down choice because I prefer a larger phone and I have become accustomed to a 120 Hz display. That alone was reason enough for me to dismiss the “smaller” Pixel 6. I say smaller in quotation marks because, in my hand, it is only slightly smaller than my OnePlus 9 Pro.

Anyway, the deciding factor on why I decided not to go all-in with the Pixel 6 Pro had absolutely nothing to do with the size, features, or overall performance of the phone. All of those things are actually really, really good. However, there was one little nit I found with the Pro that really turned me off. For most, this will likely be a non-issue entirely but it really nagged on me. When I am navigating around the screen of my One Plus 9 Pro, the phone feels very solid. I mean like it is carved out of a solid piece of metal or glass. The Pixel 6 Pro, if you haven’t handled one, has a distinctive “thud” sound when you tap on the display. It’s almost as if there is a hollow chamber inside the phone. The hollow thump made the otherwise sleek and solid phone feel, I don’t know, cheap? You may not even notice it or it may not matter to you at all but it was enough to turn me off.

Pixel 6 Review To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Featured Video: Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Review: Not Going Pro

That said, my wife opted for the smaller Pixel 6 in Sorta Seafoam and she absolutely loves it. We have an extra Pixel 6 floating around the office that I use from time to time for taking pictures or simply for a change of scenery. I was going to go ahead and pick up the same model from T-Mobile but, unfortunately, the original trade-in promotion that T-Mobile was offering had expired. Completely content with my OnePlus, I just decided to wait and see if the Pixel would go on sale again, or perhaps I might hold off for the upcoming OnePlus 10 to hit shelves. It now appears that the former may be my path to my next smartphone purchase.

As tipped yesterday by The T-Mo Report, the Un-carrier has brought back its Pixel 6 promo and right now, you can save as much as $600 when you trade in an eligible device on one of Google’s latest smartphones. The offer is available to users on the Magenta Max plan but other eligible plans can still qualify for some steep discounts when you trade in a device. For example, existing customers can upgrade or add a new line to a Magenta Max plan and get the Pixel 6 completely free. This does come in the form of monthly bill credits but you’ll end up with a Google Pixel at no charge. Other eligible rate plans can knock $300 off the $600 MSRP of the Pixel 6 when they trade. Here’s a list of eligible trade-in devices. Many of which can be found unlocked for $250 or less if you just want to buy an unlocked device for trade.

Get up to $600 off the Pixel 6

Apple: iPhone X, iPhone XR, XS/XS Max, 11/Pro/Pro Max, 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max, 13/Pro/Pro Max/mini

Samsung: Note20/Ultra, GS20/+/Ultra/GS20 FE, GS21/+/Ultra, Note 10/+/Lite, Z Fold/2, Z Flip/2/3

OnePlus: 9 Pro 5G, 9 5G, 8T+ 5G, 8T, 8 Pro 5G, 8 5G

Google: Pixel 5

LG: Wing

Moto: RAZR 5G, RAZR 4G

If the Pixel 6 Pro is more your style, you can enjoy the same $600 savings on an eligible line with a qualified trade. That means you’ll grab Google’s premium flagship for only $299 after your 24 months of bill credits. A little friendly advice if you haven’t picked up a Pixel 6, head over to T-Mobile or Best Buy and give them both a good looking over. Again, the hollow thump of the 6 Pro may be inconsequential to you but I just couldn’t do it. That’s just me. Here’s the list of eligible trade-in devices to pick up this deal on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Get up to $600 off the Pixel 6 Pro

Apple: iPhone X, iPhone XR, XS/XS Max, 11/Pro/Pro Max, 12 Mini

Samsung: Note20/GS20/+/GS20 FE, Note 10/+/Lite, Z Flip/2

OnePlus: 9 5G, 8T+ 5G, 8T, 8 Pro 5G, 8 5G

Google: Pixel 5

LG: Wing

Moto: RAZR 5G, RAZR 4G

I’m not a spokesperson for T-Mobile but I have been a Magneta user for a few years and I can say that it’s the best overall experience I’ve had with a cell phone carrier. If you’ve been considering a switch, T-Mobile will pay off your current device up to $800 and port your number when you bring an eligible device to the Un-carrier. You can find the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the link below or click the Join T-Mobile button of you’d like to learn more about joining team Magenta.