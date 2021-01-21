Join me on the Stadia Source Podcast and enter to win a Stadia Premiere Bundle

Join me tonight at 5 PM EST on the official Stadia Source Round Table Podcast and get to know me a bit more as I join the discussion about this week’s Stadia news, game releases, and hot topics! The release of Hitman 3 as well as the true State Share feature roll out in the form of ‘Playable Scenarios‘ brings plenty to the table for discussion, and I’d love to have you all stop by.

Stadia Source is a news and community-based website centered around Google’s gaming platform, and I’m excited to chat with fellow gamers who are passionate about the future of cloud gaming.

In light of tonight’s event, we’re giving away a Stadia Premiere Edition Bundle which features a white Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra! You can enter to win (Sorry, U.S. only) by following the instructions below. Don’t forget that with Stadia, you get a free trial and an overwhelming amount of free games to get you started. Happy gaming, and I’ll see you soon!