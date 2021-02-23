Your Stadia Pro games for March include PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Reigns, and PAC-MAN

Continuing their trend of giving away four free games to Pro subscribers, Stadia has revealed the lineup for March! You can claim PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Reigns, and PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle for free with Pro on March 1, 2021. I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up adding a game or two more thereafter, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, I can’t help but notice how fun PixelJunk Raiders looks. I’m big into the third-person action RPGs, and I’m really looking forward to this title because it’s implementing State Share out of the gate as its main feature! While we have to wait until later this week to see exactly how unique it may make this title, the Stadia team has promised it will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

PixelJunk Raiders uses State Share to do some absolutely amazing things not quite like anything you’ve ever seen in a video game. We’ll be revealing much more about how it works later this week. Stadia Community Blog

Lastly, don’t forget that February 28th is the final day that you can claim Kine, Hello Neighbor: Secret Neighbor, and Monster Jam Steel Titans with Pro before they’re pulled from the lineup! On March 2nd, Outcasters will also be leaving the selection of free Pro games. Be sure to claim all of these even if you’re not interested in them, because, well, they’re free, and you can just hide them with the Stadia Enhanced extension in case your interests change in the future. Happy gaming!

PixelJunk Raiders

PixelJunk Raiders is the latest creation from the geniuses at Q-Games. You are a human replicant searching for habitable worlds and optimizing your DNA for survival; during your expedition, you discover a mysterious threat to humanity. It’s new, it’s exciting, and it’s Only on Stadia.

AVICII Invector

Belt up and blast into the rhythmic regions of unexplored space in AVICII Invector. Created in collaboration with the late superstar DJ, AVICII Invector is a pulse-pounding, frenetic rhythm-action experience. Soar through vocal melodies, sweep each fade and attack every beat in 25 of AVICII’s biggest hits. Fly solo or recreate the party feeling of an AVICII concert with heart-thumping, competitive gameplay. Each track is built to perfectly match the on-screen visuals taking you through a musical odyssey of serene exploration. Find your rhythm, feel the beat and keep the musical journey flowing.

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle

Prove your mettle in the world’s biggest multiplayer PAC-MAN experience! Play in 64-player matches and show everyone who’s the leader of the PAC! Invade other players’ mazes, eat their dots and power ups – even other players! – and dominate the ranks! But watch out: viewers can vote on power-ups that can cause you – or your opponents! – to stumble on the field and be eliminated from battle!

Reigns