[Claim] Your Stadia Pro games for June include 7 titles including the delayed Deliver Us the Moon

Google Stadia is accustomed to giving its Pro subscribers about four or five games per month, but today you can claim seven titles if you’re paying the $9.99 USD per month! This is awesome, and while it’s still higher than the normal amount, it should be noted that Deliver Us the Moon was delayed, so gamers, unfortunately, didn’t get their hands on it for May like they were supposed to.

With this new lineup, Stadia officially has over 50 titles available for just one low price. With plenty of family titles (I counted 71 out of my 124 title library were appropriate for my son) Stadia remains a great place to play on the living room TV in your home. Out of the available games which you can see below, I’m very excited to try Deliver Us the Moon, Lake, and Through the Darkest of Times. Give them a try and let me know in the comments which is your favorite – happy gaming!

Deliver Us the Moon

Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction.

Lake

It’s 1986 – Meredith Weiss takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. How will she experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community? And what will she do next? It’s up to you.

DEATHRUN TV

DEATHRUN TV is a fast hardcore rogue-lite twin-stick shooter set in the world’s biggest and craziest game show. You’ll experience real-time blistering speed and bullet-dodging action as you compete for glory…assuming you’re able to survive in this 2D bullet hell where only “likes” really count.

Through the Darkest of Times

The years between January 1933 and May 1945 were the darkest period in history for the people of Germany, of Europe maybe for all of mankind. With the rise of Adolf Hitler and his National Socialist party, a regime of fear and terror gained power in Germany. Quickly, they started to harass, imprison and even m*rder anyone who stood against them or to gave minorities that did not fit into their disturbed view of the world.

Golf with Your Friends

Take on multiple mini-golf courses from jungle adventures all the way to a sci-fi space station! Par-Tee online with up to 12 players and try your hand at different game modes including classic mode, hoops, and hockey.

TOHU

Get lost in TOHU, a brand new adventure game set amongst a world of weird and wonderful fish planets. Explore beautiful environments and solve intricate puzzles as a little girl, joined by her mechanical alter-ego, Cubus. Together they will discover the truth about themselves and the mysterious Sacred Engine that powers their world. TOHU is brought to life through gorgeous handcrafted artwork, with a musical score from Christopher Larkin – the award-winning composer of Hollow Knight. Whether you’re searching for critters or learning how to operate a cannon that fires moles, TOHU is packed with all manner of crafty puzzles, eccentric characters and wacky conundrums.

Ben 10: Power Trip