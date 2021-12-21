Stadia Pro subscribers get 5 games in January to start the new year off right

Anyone with a Stadia Pro subscription for January – whether it was gifted to them for the holidays or otherwise – will be able to add five games to their library for the new year. Adding five games instead of four or three at the start of the year means that Google can better onboard new players, retain anyone who may have been thinking about taking a break, or bring back anyone who paused their subscription before the year ended.

The lineup is pretty exciting if you ask me. First, you’re getting Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – the spiritual successor to the Castlevania series. Next, Darksiders III, followed by Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders.

I’m personally very excited to play Bloodstained using my GameSir X2 controller on my phone, as it, Shantae, and Darkside Detective all look to be great titles for mobile play – something I’ve been doing a lot more of lately.

If you’ve yet to claim Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Figment, Street Power Football, or Mafia III, then I’d recommend that you do so as soon as possible because all four are leaving the Pro lineup between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. As I always say, add them to your library just in case your taste in games changes over time, as free is free. If you’ve been claiming everything up until this point, then you likely have over a hundred games by now alongside anything you’ve purchased since the service launched. If you haven’t, you can still get instant access to 45 titles right now by logging in and starting a free trial!

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG set in 18th century England. A paranormal force has summoned a demon-infested castle, revealing crystal shards infused with tremendous magical power. Youtube

Darksiders III

Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Steam

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Delouse your room with sage and pack up your travel-sized ouija board, it’s time to re-enter Twin Lakes – America’s 34th most haunted city. Join Detective McQueen as he puzzles his way through 6 chilling cases, risking life and pixelated limb to solve the macabre mysteries that plague the poor town. The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is a serial adventure game where you help a duo of investigators crack the supernatural cases and puzzles in the city of Twin Lakes. Whether it be a noise complaint due to your ritual-performing neighbours or perhaps Mothman keeps loitering around your porchlight at night, Detective McQueen and his sidekick Officer Patrick Dooley are just a text-box away! Point and click your way through six new cases as you get to the bottom of each mystery. Youtube

DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders

Join the new heroic duo, Scribbler and Patch, in an epic battle to save dragons and defeat the villain, Eir, who is controlling dragons to carry out her evil plans. Steam

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge