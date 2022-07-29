Your Stadia Pro games for August include Murder by Numbers, Saints Row The Third, and more

Stadia Pro subscribers can claim six new titles for the month of August, (these numbers just keep going up each month, now don’t they?) and among them are games like Murder by Numbers, Calico, Welcome to Elk, Shantae Half Genie Hero Ultimate Edition and Monster Jam Steel Titans 2.

Additionally, another Saints Row game will be available to you if you’re paying the $9.99 USD per month – Saints Row: The Third – Remastered gives you control of the Saints at the height of their power in the city of Steelport as you pretty much do anything you want a la Grand Theft Auto levels of freedom (You can even take a tank skydiving!).

I’m personally very excited to try Murder by Numbers as it’s been on my radar since it was announced. It’s one of those games that I wouldn’t put money out for normally without first trying it, but now that I’m going to be receiving it for free with my monthly subscription, I’ll likely also pick it up on my switch if it turns out to be as intriguing as I think it will be.

You can claim your Pro titles in just a few days on August 1, 2022, on the Stadia Store. Don’t forget that there are now more than 100 free click-to-play trials that you can test out without even signing into the service. This gives you a way to see if cloud gaming is for you. There’s such a wealth of content now that I truly believe there is something for everyone on Stadia, so it’s worth at least peeking at if you’ve still yet to do so. Happy gaming!

Saints Row: The Third – Remastered

Saints Row®: The Third™ – Remastered gives you control of the Saints at the height of their power, and you live the life to show for it. This is your City. These are your rules. Remastered with enhanced graphics, Steelport the original city of sin, has never looked so good as it drowns in sex, drugs and guns. Take a tank skydiving, call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a Mexican wrestling gang, and fight against a highly-trained military force by your lonesome in the most outlandish gameplay scenarios ever seen.

Murder by Numbers

Solve Pixel Puzzles to find clues. Use the clues to interrogate witnesses. Work your way to the truth… and uncover the mystery of Murder by Numbers! Los Angeles, 1996. Honor Mizrahi was just an actress on a hit TV detective show. But when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name – and a new detective duo is born!

Welcome to Elk

Welcome to Elk is a biographical adventure set on an island like no other, where every character you encounter has a story to tell. From the weird and wonderful to the dark and desperate, all the tales told on Elk are based on true stories of life on the road less traveled.

Calico

Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures! Build up your café by filling it with cute furniture, fun decorations, yummy pastries, and get it bustling with animals again!

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

More Trucks! New Worlds! Play with your friends in brand new online and split-screen multiplayer modes! Explore 5 huge outdoor worlds and unlock their secrets! Choose from 38 official trucks and upgrade them over the course of your career! Compete in authentic stadium events and race in various modes to become the ultimate champion!

Shantae Half Genie Hero Ultimate Edition