Google Stadia reaffirms its commitment by planning ‘more than 100’ game releases for 2021

Seemingly in direct response to all of the naysayers who have come out of the woodwork this month because of the company’s decision to wind down their in-house game development studios, Stadia has re-upped its commitment by stating that they will be bringing ‘more than 100 games’ to the platform. In fact, they dropped mentions for nine games to whet our appetites, and we’re taking a look at them below! The titles listed here will release over the next few weeks and months.

While none of these are “new” mentions, it is good to be reminded of how much time and energy the Stadia team has invested into their relationships with third-party developers and publishers to bring a varied and interesting library of titles to their cloud service.

While no longer owning a studio that can pump out exclusives and help them stand out in a crowded marketplace is not exactly reassuring, and we’ve speculated on their future of potentially ‘renting out’ their technology to creators, Stadia isn’t even close to taking the boxing gloves off, and they want us all to know it. Regardless of what the future holds, it’s clear that the team there is dedicated to giving it their all regardless of setbacks and haters.

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition

Shantae embarks on her first full HD adventure! The all-inclusive version of this action-platformer comes with all of the previously released DLC, modes, and costumes. Save the day as belly-dancing half-genie Shantae, and conquer Sequin Land as the evil Risky Boots in “Pirate Queen’s Quest”. Swap between Sky, Bolo, and Rottytops in “Friends to the End”. And finally, wall-jump as Ninja Shantae, soak up sun as Beach Shantae, and serve justice as Officer Shantae! Also includes Tinkerbat Transformation, Blue Shantae, and Classic Risky costumes. Release date: February 23

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut is a powder keg of high-octane, hair-whipping, hip-shaking action! Winner of IGN’s Game of the Year and Metacritic’s highest-rated handheld game of 2010, this enhanced classic features thousands of frames of animation and huge multi-sprite bosses. In this nonlinear action-adventure-platformer, you’ll guide Half-Genie Shantae through burning deserts, enchanted forests, dripping caverns, and deadly labyrinths. Discover magical attacks, brew zombie coffee, save golden babies, and master the art of belly-dancing to transform Shantae into more powerful creatures. Use your powers to foil the lady pirate Risky Boots and save Sequin Land from certain doom! With its infectious characters, flirtatious humor, and deliciously outlandish action, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge offers up all the shape-shifting fun you can handle! The Director’s Cut version adds features such as an unlockable Magic Mode and rebalanced gameplay. Release date: February 23

It came from space and ate our brains

Who’s the most awesome alien slayer in the entire world? You are, obviously, and now you can prove it! “It came from space and ate our brains” is a unique arcade top-down shooter. Looking for action-packed gameplay elements, four-player local co-op mode, and tons of aliens to send into oblivion? You’re in the right place! A merciless alien species has invaded the Earth and they feed on human brains (duh). Wander atmospheric locations as a no-nonsense kind of guy with the two essentials in life—a flashlight and something to turn aliens into goo. Things look pretty bad and there’s chaos everywhere – Time to save the world! Release date: March 2

FIFA 21

Win as one in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 with new ways to team up and express yourself on the street and in the stadium. Powered by Frostbite™, FIFA 21 raises the game with fresh features. Release date: March 17

Kaze and the Wild Masks

Let 90’s inspired platformer Kaze and the Wild Masks take you on a trip down memory lane as you side-scroll your way through the Crystal Islands. In the colorful world of Kaze, you face-off against enraged living vegetables in a variety of ways thanks to the powers of the Wild Masks. Pounce ferociously like a tiger, soar through the sky like an eagle, sprint fiercely like a lizard, and rule the sea like a shark. Kaze and the Wild Masks embraces all the classic 90’s platformer elements and gives it a personal touch with modern-looking pixel art graphics. With simple and intuitive mechanics, difficult challenges, iconic bosses, and the satisfyingly smooth platforming and speed of the game, you will find yourself playing more to accomplish everything. Release date: March 27

Judgement

From the makers of the acclaimed Yakuza series, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Judgment is the dramatic tale of a disgraced lawyer seeking redemption in a world rife with corruption and despair. Investigate the seedy Red Light District of Kamurocho by stepping into the mind of private detective Takayuki Yagami and utilize innovative investigation systems to uncover the secrets that lie deep within Kamurocho’s corrupt underbelly. Experience visceral combat with two unique combat styles. Take down groups of thugs with sweeping blows in Crane Style, then switch to Tiger to overwhelm a single foe with a series of powerful strikes. Practice mixing-and-matching styles in combat in conjunction with a wide variety of skills, weapons, and powerful (and hilarious) EX Actions to unlock a whole new dimension in combat. Release date: April 23

Killer Queen Black

Killer Queen Black, inspired by the hit arcade game, Killer Queen, let’s you fight for your hive with three ways to win. Will you claim your victory by hopping on the snail, hoarding berries, or wiping out the enemy’s queen? Attack, fly, and stay alive. If you are playing queen, you’ll want to protect your hive and your workers. The responsibilities don’t stop there, having a strategy in place will be beneficial, but you’ll also need to be fluid and keen on your opposing team’s strategy. Want responsibilities but rather hustle than dodge death? Workers excel in adaptability which makes them essential for carrying out game-winning objectives. Initially defenseless, workers collect berries and head to the hive, however, they can also boost their speed and become soldiers. These transformed workers wield maces, swords, shields, and laser rifles, to quickly become deadly aggressors. Release date: “Coming Soon”

Street Power Football

Throw it down and bring your best – streetstyle football is here. Sick style and high-energy action come together in this completely over-the-top football experience. Featuring six distinct game modes from open-ended Freestyle and Trick Shot modes to head-to-head competition in Panna and up to 3v3 matches in Street Power mode, you’ve never played football quite like this. Ready to take it to the next level? Join street football legend Sean Garnier and face off with freestyle football greats on crazy playgrounds and pitches around the world. You’ll learn to run circles around your friends and pull off insane tricks as you grow your status to become Street King. Release date: “Coming Soon”

Hellpoint