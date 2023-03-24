Voice of Cards Trilogy: Play Square Enix’s unique game series on your phone or Chromebook

As a die-hard Square Enix fan (except when they dip their toes into NFTs), I’m always on the lookout for more of their IP being ported over to the Google Play Store. So, when I heard that the Voice of Cards trilogy had just dropped on mobile, I was ecstatic. The series, which was previously only available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, is now playable on your phone and Chromebook.

The Voice of Cards trilogy is a unique card-based RPG series that takes place in a world ruled by a mysterious power known as the Voice. Interestingly, the first game in the series, The Isle of Dragon Roars, is the only one available on my Pixelbook Go. In this game, players assume the roles of three travelers who have been mysteriously transported to an island ruled by dragons.

What sets these games apart is their innovative and unique grid-based card gameplay. As you travel across the map, you’ll flip cards over to reveal different terrains, obstacles, and enemies. The game looks very much like a tabletop game mixed with a card game with dice. It’s a refreshing departure from traditional RPG mechanics and adds a layer of strategy to the gameplay.

There’s a dungeon master sort of character narrating your gameplay and he’s intentionally clumsy or natural in the way he speaks. This unique approach to storytelling adds to the charm of the game and makes it feel like you’re playing a live session of Dungeons & Dragons – all with the appeal of a single-player title.

Although I haven’t played any of the three games yet, their unique card-based mechanics, combined with Square Enix’s signature storytelling look like they’ll make for compelling gameplay experiences, so I’m excited to give them a try. I’ll let you all know if they’re worth the twelve bucks a pop, but if you’re hesitant, you can get a taste of the series with the prequel called “Chapter 0”, which I’ve linked below.

