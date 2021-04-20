Chromebook Perk for 3 free months of SoundCloud Go+ will be music to your ears

Google always seems to sneak in new and exciting Perks for Chromebook owners. So much so, that every time we check back on the page, there’s something new to claim. The company does this in an effort to help users unlock the full potential of their new laptops. Perks range from financial management software to creativity apps, entertainment services, and more. The newest addition is three free months of SoundCloud Go+.

SoundCloud is a music streaming platform that houses the largest base of independent artists, in addition to mainstream content. Its premium subscription service – SoundCloud Go+ – gives you offline support and ad-free listening with all of its content. It’s basically the equivalent of Spotify Premium or Youtube Music Premium but for SoundCloud. It generally costs $9.99 per month after the first 30-day free trial, but by claiming the Chromebook Perks, you’ll be receiving two additional months at no charge! That’s a total value of $29.97.

In order to claim this, you’ll need to have purchased and activated your Chromebook before April 12, 2022, so you literally have about a year to do so. You also can’t be an existing SoundCloud Go+ subscriber or have previously subscribed before. Sorry folks, new users only! Oh, and as per usual, this is only valid in the United States (When are companies going to realize that others matter too?). After the three months trial period to the service expires, you will automatically be charged the full amount of the monthly service thereafter, so mark your calendars if you’re going to partake in this and feel you will most likely cancel it when the time comes.

Are you interested in these types of Perks, or do you simply pass them up in favor of using the services for free? Free is definitely for me, though I can see where something like this could be of benefit to many users, so I always like to bring attention to it. As a Youtube Music Premium subscriber, I likely won’t be claiming this perk, but three free months is still a great deal at no cost to you! Visit the button below or open the Explore app on your Chromebook in order to get started – enjoy!

Claim Chromebook Perks