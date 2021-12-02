Smart Deal: Gen 2 Lenovo Smart Clock w/free Smart Bulb for $25!

Some of my favorite Google Assistant smart displays don’t actually come from the creator of the Assistant platform. Instead, I am a huge fan of Lenovo’s growing variety of smart home devices. From the 7″ display I keep on my kitchen counter to the second generation smart clock that adorns my nightstand, Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled smart displays are some of the coolest and most-affordable devices in the ecosystem.

My favorite new smart display from Lenovo is, without a doubt, the aforementioned Smart Clock that resides at my bedside. Not only does it make a great alarm clock, but it also pulls triple duty as an Assistant-enabled smart device that can control my entire home and features a wireless charging pad that is powered via pogo pins on the base of the clock itself. It also features a handy nightlight feature to keep me from breaking my neck during a midnight bathroom run from one too many cups of late-night coffee. It does all this for a very reasonable retail price of only $89.99.

Right now, you can pick up the Gen 2 Lenovo Smart Clock directly from Lenovo on sale for $69.99 and if you have no interest in the wireless charging pad, the standalone clock is on sale for $49.99. Both of these are great deals for this little Assistant smart device but Walmart has one-upped Lenovo with an insane fire sale on the Lenovo Smart Clock.

Gen 2 Lenovo Smart Clock w/color Smart Bulb

Right now, you can pick up the Grey Gen 2 Lenovo Smart Clock for only $24.88 at Walmart and you’ll score a free Lenovo Color smart light bulb for your trouble. This package would run you roughly $85 at MSRP which makes this one of the best smart home deals we’ve seen this holiday shopping season. The Lenovo Smart Bulb can be controlled with your smart clock and any other Assistant-enabled devices in your home and offers customizable modes to instantly adjust the lighting to your personal preferences and use case. This is probably the cheapest way to get a new smart home started and you’ll be getting one of the latest and greatest Google Assistant smart devices. Find this deal at Walmart via the link below before it’s gone.

Note: This deal is for the Smart Clock and Bulb only. It does not include the wireless charger base.